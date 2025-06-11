Traveling Journal

Jeana and Ken Bishop brought the Journal on their 13-day vacation to Alaska. The “Last Frontier” State of Alaska has a few unique attributes worth noting:

1. Alaska was purchased by the U.S. from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million dollars, which was equivalent to less than $.02/acre. The state now generates billions of dollars per year from their oil and gas industry.

2. Alaska is about 2.5 times the size of Texas, about 663,000 square miles, making it the largest state with the most coastline.

3. The sun does not rise above the horizon for over two months in Barrow, Alaska, the northern-most town in the state.

Thank you to the Bishops for being thoughtful enough to include us in their travels and we hope they had a fabulous time!

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your summer travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!