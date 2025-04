Traveling Journal

Brenda Ravenscraft of Ashland recently journeyed to Scottsburg, Indiana where she helped train lunch ladies using Opaa! techniques. Thank you to Brenda for including us in her travels and we hope she had a fabulous time!

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your spring and summer travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!