A group of Ashland friends brought the Journal along when they recently traveled to Eureka Springs, Arkansas. The group celebrated a specially-numbered birthday of long-time resident, Cindy Zumalt, her Ashland resident friends, Nancy Kramer, Doris Moore, along with Cindy’s sister, Joetta Lynn, and surprised her with a visit to see the Christ of the Ozarks, stops at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, Basin Springs Park, the historic downtown, and Onyx Cave.

The ladies say that although some attractions were closed this time of year, it was a great time to visit, and is only about four hours away from Ashland. Thank you to the ladies for including us in their travels and we hope they had a fabulous time!

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your winter travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!