Traveling Journal

Multimedia storyteller Sarah Tucker Poff brought the Journal along this past weekend while she put on a library program in the small town of Dearborn, MO. We she had a fabulous time and we thank her for allowing us to join her in her travels!

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your summer travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!