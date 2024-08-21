Traveling Journal

Glenda Smith and grandson Tristen Collins recently visited the Slyvan Dale Dude Ranch in Loveland, Colorado where they enjoyed horseback riding, the beautiful countryside, and great food three times a day. In a thoughtful and timely manner, Glenda even wore her Cattlemen Days Rodeo shirt, which takes place this coming weekend.

We hope they had a fabulous time and we thank them for allowing us to join them in their travels!

