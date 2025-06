Mr. Bill Rudin of North Carolina, retired school teacher and our former This Week in History columnist recently took the Journal on the Royal Caribbean’s “Liberty of the Seas” vessel. Thank you to Mr. Rudin for including us in his travels and we hope he is enjoying retirement!

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your spring and summer travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!