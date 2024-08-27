By: Ernie Wren

The Cattlemen Days Rodeo has been a Southern Boone tradition since its first night on Friday, September 14th, 1973.

The rodeo was founded by Mike Bauman, the former Executive Secretary of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

In 1975, the Ashland Optimist Club and the Cedar Valley Riders created a partnership to take over the reins, a partnership which endures to this day.

Over its history, the rodeo has been held at various locations, such as the Crane family farm south of town, the University of Missouri South Farms, as well as at the current grounds at the Optimist Club. The Cattlemen Days Rodeo continues to be sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), which means it draws competitors from all over the nation.

The two-day event began with a rodeo on Friday, August 23rd, followed by the parade on Saturday, August 24th at 9:00am, and ended with another rodeo performance on Saturday night.

The rodeo featured cowboys and cowgirls competing in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding, with stock animals coming from Three Hills Rodeo.

Three Hills is based out of Bernard, Iowa and has over 500 head of bucking horses, bulls and cow/calf pairs. They’ve been recognized by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as a stock contractor with “the best, most consistent pen of bucking horses.”

Their “Born to Buck” breeding program for stock brought a high level of energy and power to the arena!