By: Ernie Wren
The Cattlemen Days Rodeo has been a Southern Boone tradition since its first night on Friday, September 14th, 1973.

A rider circles the arena at the end of the national anthem

The rodeo was founded by Mike Bauman, the former Executive Secretary of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

Bruce Glascock and Mike Bauman celebrate 25 years at the new arena

In 1975, the Ashland Optimist Club and the Cedar Valley Riders created a partnership to take over the reins, a partnership which endures to this day.

Chris Palmer of Boy Scouts of America Troop 134 in Ashland presented the flag during the opening rendition of the nation anthem at Saturday’s rodeo

Over its history, the rodeo has been held at various locations, such as the Crane family farm south of town, the University of Missouri South Farms, as well as at the current grounds at the Optimist Club. The Cattlemen Days Rodeo continues to be sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), which means it draws competitors from all over the nation.

Ashland Police Officer Rick Smith, Chief Scott Young, and Officer Andrew Worrall 

The two-day event began with a rodeo on Friday, August 23rd, followed by the parade on Saturday, August 24th at 9:00am, and ended with another rodeo performance on Saturday night.

Little Patrick passed the time while waiting for the parade to begin by a
good ol’ fashioned rock toss

Jimmy Nichols, Russ Phillips, Fox Nichols, and Steve Garrett chatting at Nichols Auto Sales as they enjoy the parade

The Miller Family enjoyed family time at Saturday morning’s rodeo parade

Jim Bullard waits for the parade with his grandbaby

Ashland Optimist member Barrett Glascock serves concessions at Saturday’s rodeo

The rodeo featured cowboys and cowgirls competing in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding, with stock animals coming from Three Hills Rodeo.

Three Hills horses are “Born to Buck”

Three Hills is based out of Bernard, Iowa and has over 500 head of bucking horses, bulls and cow/calf pairs. They’ve been recognized by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as a stock contractor with “the best, most consistent pen of bucking horses.”

Their “Born to Buck” breeding program for stock brought a high level of energy and power to the arena!

