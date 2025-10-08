By Augustus Henderson, Columbia Missourian

From left, Caitlin Cunningham, Audrey Cantu, and Leah Franklin react to the lyrics of “Father Figure” during the “The Life of a Showgirl” listening party at Dandy Lion Cafe on October 2, in Ashland. The Taylor Swift fans at the cafe waited until 11:01 PM for “The Life of a Showgirl” to release.

Taylor Swift fans gathered at the Dandy Lion Cafe in downtown Ashland for “The Life of a Showgirl” listening party. “The Life of a Showgirl” is Swift’s 12th album.

Taylor Swift fans make crafts before the new album dropped at Dandy Lion Cafe on October 2, in Ashland. Fans watched Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour while waiting for the new album to release.

“I like how she plays with language with her songs,” said Annalise Novicky, who has been a Swift fan for 15 years. “(“The Life of a Showgirl”) surpassed my expectations.”

Before the album was released at 11:01 p.m. CST, fans bonded over their love of Swift by making themed crafts centered around her new album. Fans made bracelets, headbands, paper hearts and painted wooden mushrooms to mark the occasion, all while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie played in the background.

Annalise Novice, right, hands a bracelet to Kelsey Hammack, left, they made during the “The Life of a Showgirl” listening party at the Dandy Lion Cafe on October 2, in Ashland. Fans made bracelets based off Taylor Swift songs as well as astrological signs leading up to the album release.

“I think we had a good turnout, everybody seemed pleased with the craft and activities,” said Audrey Cantu, who pitched the idea for the listening party to the Dandy Lion.

While the album played, fans ranked their favorite songs while drinking an orange Swift-themed cocktail called the “French 75 Taylor’s Version: Showgirl 89.” Fans stayed until midnight to see if Swift would drop some sort of surprise, but no surprise album came.

“I definitely appreciate the venue for hosting and having so many fun crafts and fostering a community in a small town for Swifties to all be together,” Jade Schmeddint said.

