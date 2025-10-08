By Augustus Henderson, Columbia Missourian

Taylor Swift fans gathered at the Dandy Lion Cafe in downtown Ashland for “The Life of a Showgirl” listening party. “The Life of a Showgirl” is Swift’s 12th album.

“I like how she plays with language with her songs,” said Annalise Novicky, who has been a Swift fan for 15 years. “(“The Life of a Showgirl”) surpassed my expectations.”

Before the album was released at 11:01 p.m. CST, fans bonded over their love of Swift by making themed crafts centered around her new album. Fans made bracelets, headbands, paper hearts and painted wooden mushrooms to mark the occasion, all while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie played in the background.

“I think we had a good turnout, everybody seemed pleased with the craft and activities,” said Audrey Cantu, who pitched the idea for the listening party to the Dandy Lion.

While the album played, fans ranked their favorite songs while drinking an orange Swift-themed cocktail called the “French 75 Taylor’s Version: Showgirl 89.” Fans stayed until midnight to see if Swift would drop some sort of surprise, but no surprise album came.

“I definitely appreciate the venue for hosting and having so many fun crafts and fostering a community in a small town for Swifties to all be together,” Jade Schmeddint said.