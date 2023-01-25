With tax season just getting under way, some consumers rush to file taxes as soon as their employers provide a W-2.

While you may get your refund fast that way, you could be missing important deductions or leave yourself in a position where you need to file an amended return. Better Business Bureau advises consumers to research tax preparers and wait until they have all of their relevant documents, such as 1099s.

BBB Business Profiles include valuable information that can help consumers find trustworthy tax preparers, such as the length of time a firm has been in business, a rating from A+ to F and a record of any complaints and how they were resolved. Consumers also should ask preparers for their qualifications or certifications. In addition, ask them how long they’ve been preparing taxes and whether they have been subject to professional discipline related to tax preparation.

