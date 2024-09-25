Hartsburg came together on Saturday, Sep. 21st to throw a benefit dinner fundraiser in support of a dear community member who is experiencing health challenges.

Curt Wheat was diagnosed in 2023 with peripheral vascular disease. Since then, his family says he has undergone several procedures, including stent placements in March and August 2023, a hospitalization in December 2023, at least six surgeries since then which ultimately led to an above the knee amputation of his right leg. His family says that after the amputation, he was able to start rehab and was doing great until another complication from infection put a severe strain on his body. His family is hoping his kidney failure is only temporary, and say he is fighting every day to recover.

“Those of you who know Curt knows he an extremely hard-working man and is doing everything he can to not let this complicated last few months keep him down. He has a long road ahead of him. He’s determined to recover and return to work; however we are not sure of the timeline for that currently. At this time, as of last week, Curt was able to return home to continue his recovery journey.”

Almost the entire Village of Hartsburg attended, and Second Street was shut down to accommodate the crowd who showed up for dinner followed by live music from Blackbird Strut.

Mr. Wheat’s daughter Tasha Berger says “thank you to all who attended, as well as all those who donated and sponsored our event. We had an amazing turn out. The food was beyond delicious, the band was fantastic, and the friendship was unmatched. It is something special to a part of this community and we cannot thank you enough for everything.”

If anyone was unable to attend but would still like to donate, feel free to send a monetary gift via Venmo to @Tasha-Berger-1