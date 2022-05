By: Ernie Wren

Ashland’s first “Street Food Throwdown” (scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month, 4pm to 7pm) was a success. Local residents enjoyed menu items from Lilly’s Cantina, Wrap It Up, Fresh Lemonade, and Pizza-Kwik. Located behind the old City Hall at the former recycling lot, there was plenty of parking, good weather, and tasty food for everyone.