JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In June, the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office kicked off annual outreach efforts for Unclaimed Property and publish a total of over 175,000 names for those who have unclaimed property worth $50 or more. This is not the state’s money – it is Missourians’ money, and State Treasurer Vivek Malek encourages everyone to check for unclaimed property at ShowMeMoney.com.

The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office currently holds over $1.5 billion of unclaimed assets in over 10 million accounts. One in ten Missourians has unclaimed property, and the average return is nearly $300.

“I am committed to returning this money to its rightful owners,” said Treasurer Malek. “It is likely you or someone you know can be found in the database on our website with unclaimed property. Even if you don’t see your name in the local newspaper listing, you may have some money available to claim!”

In fiscal year 2024, the Treasurer’s Office returned over $56.4 million in unclaimed property, surpassing all previous records from the office. Fiscal year 2025 is currently on track to set a new historic high for the program.

State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies, and other businesses to transfer unclaimed assets to the Treasurer’s Office.

These assets typically include cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and safe deposit box contents that have been abandoned. Additional examples of unclaimed property include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs.

To check if you have unclaimed property, visit ShowMeMoney.com today.