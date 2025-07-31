By: Tara Blue

The Southern Boone Community Pool traded sunshine for starlight last Friday night as it lit up with music and glow-in-the-dark fun during its late-night Glow Party on July 26. From 9:00 to 10:30 p.m., families and friends dove into an evening of swimming under the stars, karaoke, and frosty root beer floats.

Colorful glow sticks lit up the water and music echoed across the pool deck as attendees danced, splashed, and sang the night away alongside the pool’s spirited team of lifeguards.

The special event brought in guests of all ages, including plenty of locals who wanted to soak in the vibrant summer vibes. And while the party was glowing, the prices stayed grounded—admission fees ranged from $3 to $5 depending on time of day, with discounts available for veterans and families. Kids under 2 always swim free.

The Southern Boone Community Pool, located at 310 North Main St., Ashland, continues to offer daily swimming opportunities and special events all season long. For more information or to plan your visit, call (573) 657-7665 or email pool.soboco@gmail.com.