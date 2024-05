By: Sarah Tucker Poff

Forty-one attendees learned about the process it takes to turn wool and cotton into clothes when they recently visited the Boone County History and Cultural Center.

They viewed items used in that process, then tried their hand at carding wool and cotton.

Then they made a little weaving of of their own to take home.

Visit the website at https://boonehistory.org/ or find them on Facebook to view upcoming family events.