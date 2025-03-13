By: Tara Blue

The Southern Boone Area YMCA is saying goodbye to a community leader, coach, and friend. Outgoing Sports Director Mitch Baumchen came to Southern Boone only three years ago, but the impressions he made on the community will last a lifetime.

Mitch has a passion for coaching and youth development and holds a Master of Arts in Elementary Education. He began coaching ten years ago while student-teaching in Kansas and took a “leap of faith” when he accepted a position at the Southern Boone YMCA. Since then, he has been deeply involved in “anything and everything” related to the community, making a significant impact on local youth and families.

Beyond his role at the YMCA, Mitch has been a dedicated volunteer, coaching flag football and Jr. NBA youth basketball for K-4th graders, middle school football, and JV high school basketball. He has also spent time as a weekly volunteer mentor reader at the primary school.

As Mitch prepares for his next chapter, he reflects on what he has cherished most about his time at the YMCA: giving back to the community, supporting youth development, and witnessing individuals come to the Y to improve health & wellness and “become the best versions of themselves.”

Mitch, originally from Emmett, Kansas, has exciting plans for the future. Two years ago, he met the “girl of his dreams” and it just so happened that they are both from the same area in Kansas. He proposed last August and their wedding is set for October. Mitch and his fiancé Abby will return to Kansas together, where he plans to help on his family’s farm. At 32, he’s looking forward to starting his own family, and eventually running his own family farm.

Mitch extends gratitude to Kip Batye for hiring him, as well as the entire YMCA team, board members, CEO Craig Lammers, Southern Boone Schools, Trent Tracy, and all the coaching staff, including Mark Ross, Lee Bradley, and Andrew Jahnsen. He says he feels blessed to have learned what he has from Southern Boone and can’t wait to implement the skills in his future.

The impact he has made is evident in the words of those who worked with him.

“Mitch was a great asset to the Southern Boone YMCA and our community! He always worked hard to build lasting relationships with all kids, coaches, and parents. It was amazing to see how much time he dedicated to the YMCA youth program and making it the best that it could be. He also spent time during the week the past two years volunteering at the Primary as a reading mentor. Mitch will be greatly missed, and we wish him the best of luck!” – Lucas Karr, Primary Assistant Principal/Youth Coach.

“It is difficult to sum up in a few sentences the astounding impact Mitch has had on the YMCA, the children and families, as well as the community of Ashland. He not only devotes countless hours to the continued success of our multiple YMCA youth sports programs but also consistently demonstrates a personality and character that attracts and inspires young athletes of all ages. He demonstrated unwavering effort in teaching our youth more than that which occurs between the lines of any court or field — but, more importantly, implements skills and the ethic applicable to life. We are indebted to him and he will be greatly missed. But, we wish him the very best in his next adventure!” – Abby Brunnert, Jr. NBA Basketball and Youth Flag Football coach.

Mitch leaves a lasting legacy in Southern Boone, and while the community will miss him, we wish him the best in his new chapter.