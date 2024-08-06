By: Tara Blue

Southern Boone welcomed a first-of-its-kind pet photography studio to town on Thursday, Aug. 1st.

Only a few short months ago, Junebug Photography co-owners Austin Johnson and Trischa Splitter decided to take a chance and pursue a passion they both share: a love for animals.

Trischa volunteers with canine organizations and Austin donates his free time to feline rescue groups. Trischa and Austin say they are excited to become part of the Southern Boone community, and they love the small-town welcome they’ve received thus far.

“The past two months have been filled with hard work and long days, but we are beyond happy to say we are officially open for business at our studio! We are extremely grateful for everyone that came out to support our ribbon-cutting party and a special thanks to all the people who trusted us with photographing their furry family member. Thank you to the Southern Boone County Chamber of Commerce for welcoming us into the community!”

To schedule a pet photography session:

Call: 573-489-2068

Email: junebugphotocomo@gmail.com

Visit: junebugcomo.com

Stop in: 107 E. Broadway, Ashland