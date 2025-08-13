By: Ernie Wren

The 2025–2026 Southern Boone School District year is set to begin with an exciting milestone — for the first time, all four schools will be led by women. This exceptional leadership team shares a common trait: a strong commitment to excellence. Each principal is dedicated to creating a positive, caring learning environment for every student. We asked each of them to share a little about themselves, their outlook for the coming year, and any messages they would like to pass along to students and parents.

I am thrilled to welcome you to another exciting school year at Southern Boone and the Primary School! As I begin my 11th year as principal- and my 19th year in education, including eight wonderful years teaching in the primary grades- I remain deeply committed to the success and growth of every student who walks through our doors.

It is a true honor to lead this incredible school in the very district where I grew up. As a proud Southern Boone graduate, my heart and soul are fully invested in our school community. I’ve had the privilege of watching countless students blossom over the years, and I know this year will be no different for your child.

I hold a degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education from the University of Missouri, and I earned my Master’s in Elementary Administration from William Woods University. My husband, David, and I are proud parents to two amazing boys: Mason (20) and Myles (12). Both my sons and our students inspire me each day and remind me of the importance of nurturing a love for learning from the very beginning.

I am truly excited about the year ahead and all that it holds for our students, staff, and families. Thank you for being part of the Southern Boone Primary community- we’re going to have a fantastic year together!

Hello, Eagle families—kids and grown-ups alike! I’m Dr. Amy James, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome you to Southern Boone Elementary. This marks my 15th year as Elementary Principal here in Ashland—and every day I’m reminded of how lucky we are to serve such a caring and fun-loving community.

Before this role, I had the honor of serving as Principal at Auxvasse Elementary School (PreK 8), Assistant Principal at Gratz Brown Elementary in Moberly, and was a classroom teacher for seven years. I worked at DESE (Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) for six years. I hold an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership, and I’m certified to lead schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.

My husband and I are parents to four wonderful daughters; I also have been blessed with two step-children—and I know firsthand what it’s like to be both excited and nervous on the first day of school! Southern Boone School District is grounded in the belief of “Excellence in Learning for All,” and that shows in every classroom, hall, and heart around here. Our expectations for learning and growth are high—but not in a scary way. We believe every child can soar, and we invest time and care into helping them spread their wings.

To the Students, get ready for a year full of discovery, creativity, and laughter. Whether you’re in 3rd or 4th grade, there’s a place here for your stories and your ideas. I can’t wait to see your imagination in action! To the Parents and Caregivers …thank you for trusting us with your children’s learning. My goal is to partner with you every step of the way—from daily milestones to big-picture ideas. Your input, questions, and support help make our school a true home away from home.

I have been married for 28 years to my high school sweetheart, Ryan, who currently serves as the Executive Director of Elementary Education for Columbia Public Schools. We have two wonderful children. Our daughter, Abigail, is a pharmacist in Kansas City and recently got engaged—we are enjoying the excitement of planning her upcoming wedding. Our son, Cameron, works as a computer programmer in the data department at Columbia Public Schools.

I hold a Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Baptist University, as well as two Master’s degrees—one in Administration from Southwest Baptist University and another in Learning, Teaching, and Curriculum with an emphasis in Literacy from the University of Missouri-Columbia. I also earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Maryville University. My teaching career spans 11 years in a variety of roles across grades 3 through 8, including positions as a science specialist and social studies teacher. This year marks my 10th year serving in educational administration.

I am looking forward to another successful school year at Southern Boone. Middle school is a pivotal time of growth, discovery, and development—academically, socially, and emotionally. Our team is committed to fostering an environment where every student is supported, challenged, and encouraged to reach their full potential. We are excited to continue our strong partnership with families and the broader community as we work together to ensure meaningful academic progress and personal growth for all students. With a dedicated staff and a shared commitment to student success, we are confident this will be another outstanding year at Southern Boone.

It is truly an honor to serve the students and families of this wonderful community. At Southern Boone, we are deeply committed to providing a supportive, enriching, and challenging educational experience for every student. We hold high expectations for all of our learners and believe in their ability to grow and succeed. Through engaging and thoughtful instruction, our dedicated staff will challenge students to become critical thinkers, creative problem solvers, and lifelong learners. Our focus extends beyond academic achievement- we are preparing students for success in all areas of life.

As we begin this new school year, we look forward to a time filled with discovery, meaningful friendships, and personal and academic growth. Thank you for your continued support and for being such an essential part of our school community. Together, we can make this a truly exceptional year.

My name is Shelly Sconce, and I have been in the education field for 20 years. I taught high school math at South Callaway high school for 17 years and started my journey at Southern Boone in 2023 as the assistant principal. This will be my first year as principal at the high school. I finished my undergraduate at Columbia College, my masters and education specialist at Mizzou. I married my high school sweetheart, Wes, 31 years ago. Together, we have seven amazing children, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, and one grandson.

The biggest goal I have for this upcoming school year is to be transparent, to build a culture of pride and excellence at the high school, and to motivate our students to be the very best they can be.

My message to parents and students would be twofold: 1) please show grace when mistakes are made and 2) my door is always open.