Submitted by Rep. John Martin

On Aug. 26, Missouri House Rep. John Martin presented a resolution to Southern Boone High School teacher Rebekah Hammett to recognize her honor as a Regional Teacher of the Year.

The presentation was made at the 65th Annual Town and Country Dinner with Boone County Extension at Jeff Branch Farm.

The resolution reads as follows:

Whereas, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives welcome with pleasure the opportunity to recognize a remarkable Missouri citizen whose efforts and accomplishments have made her a source of inspiration to all those around her; and

Whereas, Rebekah Hammett has been named a 2026 Regional Teacher of the Year, a most impressive accolade bestowed upon her by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education; and

Whereas, one of only thirty-four Regional Teachers of the Year, Rebekah Hammett was selected from nearly 500 nominees across 284 school districts statewide who must play an active role in the school community, be able to demonstrate a strong ability to foster excellence in education through improved student learning, be a full-time public or charter school teacher who holds a valid Missouri Teaching Certificate, and be highly respected by students, parents, colleagues, and the community; and

Whereas, Rebekah Hammett is a dynamic and innovative teacher at Southern Boone High School in Ashland, where she serves as a vocational agriculture teacher; and

Whereas, a thoughtful, energetic teacher who is loved by her students and co-workers alike, Rebekah Hammett is an esteemed educator who demonstrates considerable competence and remarkable degrees of compassion and understanding; and

Whereas, Rebekah Hammett is deeply committed to the great cause of learning and has helped youngsters form a solid educational foundation upon which to build in the future, efforts which have earned her a reputation as a fair and motivated teacher who takes a personal interest in every student’s individual learning style; and

Whereas, Rebekah Hammett has worked exceptionally hard to guide her young charges along the path to success with the firm belief that each child can excel when nurtured in an inviting environment conducive to learning:

Now, therefore, be it resolved that we, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives, One Hundred Third General Assembly, join in extending our most hearty congratulations to Rebekah Hammett for her selection as a 2026 Regional Teacher of the Year and in further wishing her continued success in all future endeavors; and

Be it further resolved that the Chief Clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives be instructed to prepare a properly inscribed copy of this resolution for Rebekah Hammett.