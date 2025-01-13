By: Tara Blue

Southern Boone students returned to school this week after the winter break, and were pleasantly surprised to find uplifting messages on post-it notes throughout all the school buildings.

American Family Insurance Agent Abby Harmon says she wanted to share some love with local students and make sure the kids feel supported. Harmon and her office manager Kevin Henson spent time last week hand-writing over 2,000 encouraging words and placed them throughout the hallways in each of the Southern Boone School buildings.

Harmon says she used to do the same thing at the School of the Osage each year as a small way to send positivity to the students. To Harmon, the act has a more personal meaning, as her own high school class lost two students, and School of the Osage also lost two students during the time she was involved in the project.

“School is hard for some of these kids and we are happy to spread some love. We want our students to know that we care and we are there for them.”