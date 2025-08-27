Southern Boone students headed back to school Tuesday.

The Southern Boone School District expected about 1,950 students on the first day, according to enrollment numbers reported at the Aug. 19 Southern Boone School Board meeting. That’s up from 1,878 students at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Students will need to keep their cellphones and personal electronic devices away during the school day. The board passed a new policy at the August meeting to comply with a new state law that bans electronic communication devices for all K-12 students during the school day.

In communication to parents, the district reminded students that phones should be silenced and kept in their backpack for the full day. Devices are not allowed from the first bell to the end of the day, including lunch and between classes.

Other School Board action

At the August School Board meeting, the board kept the tax rate unchanged from 2024 at 5.7901 per $100 of assessed value. The district expects to see an increase in tax revenue because of the increase in assessed values and new construction, but under the Hancock Amendment, the permitted revenue growth is limited to 2.9%.

According to the tax rate hearing notice, the increase in revenue for the district is estimated at $563,101 with $305,267 from new construction and $257,834 from reassessment.

There was a 10.03% increase in total assessed valuation compared to December 2024, following reassessment in 2025. Homeowners could see increased taxes based on reassessed values.

The board also approved adding exterior lighting at the high school in the east parking lot.

Superintendent Tim Roth reported that the four-day school week committee met for the first time in August and will meet again Sept. 8. The committee is charged with gathering feedback on the possibility of a four-day school week, researching what other districts have done and making a recommendation to the board.