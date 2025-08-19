Students from Ashland and beyond attended Camp Invention at Southern Boone Elementary last week, where they experienced four different hands-on STEM modules. In “In Control,” campers built a control panel that allowed them to transmit and receive Morse code messages, as well as use innovation and creativity to solve problems.

During “Claw Arcade,” campers learned about grasping mechanisms in nature and how they are applied in technology. They built their own claw arcade machines and designed their own toys to put in their games. Campers also explored the world of special effects during “Illusion Workshop,” where they built a spin-o-scope and told stories through special effects.

They also explored the world of “Penguin Launch,” learning about penguins all over the world and exploring distance and trajectory by launching stuffed penguins into the air to try to get them to land on various targets! Camp Invention is sponsored by the National Inventors Hall of Fame and is offered yearly in both Columbia and Ashland. It is staffed by teachers from Southern Boone and middle school and high school volunteers from the area. Story & photo courtesy of Justine Rogers, Camp Director