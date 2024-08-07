A pillar of the Southern Boone community recently announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of August. Pizza Haus owners Matt & Bridget Berhorst share their message to the community:

“After serving our community and surrounding areas for over 28 years, we are sad to share that Pizza Haus-Ashland will be closing.

It has always been important to us to stay true to our “baked on the bricks” pizza, pasta, and hoagies without sacrifice to our overall brand. We have strived to bring fresh prepared food while trying to maintain affordability. Despite our commitment to quality and affordability, the challenges of operating in today’s environment have made it difficult to sustain.

Over the last 28 years Pizza Haus has not wavered from serving; handmade bread for hoagies and bread stix, made from scratch pizza crust, along with freshly seasoned beef, sausage and pizza sauce. We are proud to have been committed to consistency and reliability for our customers.

Pizza Haus opened in Ashland in April of 1996. In that time, we have seen a lot of growth and change in the community. We have been fortunate to witness many joyous occasions with festivals, school events, sport teams, birthday parties, and countless other celebrations.

We are proud to have fostered a sense of family among many loyal customers. We are fortunate to have had wonderful employees over the years; many of whom spent a lot of time with Pizza Haus. They built long lasting friendships from a cherished time and maintained connections long after moving on. We have three amazing kids, Alisha, Madelyn, and Brock, who have all had the privilege of working and learning the business alongside Matt.

28 years, three locations, countless memories!

We are very grateful to the Ashland community, fellow local businesses, our family, our friends, our employees, and our thousands of customers for supporting our small business!

Please stop by through the month of August for your “Haus fix” before we close!

Thank you! We will miss you!”

Matt & Bridget