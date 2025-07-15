Ashland, Mo. — July 15, 2025

The Southern Boone School District is preparing to implement a new policy restricting student use of personal electronic devices during the school day, following the signing of Missouri Senate Bill 68 into law by Governor Mike Kehoe on July 9.

Under the new state-mandated guidelines, all Missouri public school districts must adopt policies limiting the use of electronic personal communication devices — including cell phones, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and gaming devices — to reduce distractions and improve academic performance and student well-being.

According to Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth, the district is currently drafting a formal policy to comply with the legislation. Specific details for each school building will be provided to families in upcoming back-to-school communications.

In a letter to families on Tuesday, Dr. Roth says “While the law aims to reduce distractions, improve academic focus, and enhance student well-being, we recognize that this change may be an adjustment for students and families.

We do want to reassure families that in the event of an emergency, each building has procedures to ensure timely, accurate, and appropriate communication with families and students.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we comply with state legislation.”

What the Law Requires

Senate Bill 68 prohibits students from using personal electronic devices:

From the first school bell to the end of the school day

During class time, study periods, assemblies, lunch, and passing periods

The legislation defines a “device” as any portable item capable of sending, receiving, storing, or displaying communication or data electronically. This includes:

Cell phones

Smartwatches

Wireless headphones or earbuds

Tablets and laptops not being used for instruction

Exceptions to the Rule

There are limited circumstances under which students may use their devices:

If required by an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) or 504 Plan

In a documented medical emergency

Before and after the school day

When specifically authorized by a teacher or administrator for educational use

District leaders emphasize that schools will continue to have emergency communication procedures in place to ensure families can be reached when needed.

The policy is expected to take effect at the start of the 2025–2026 school year. More information, including building-specific expectations, will be shared with families as the first day of school approaches.

To read the full text of Senate Bill 68, visit the Missouri General Assembly website. Device-specific information can be found on pages 62–64 of the bill.