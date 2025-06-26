The Southern Boone School District has announced that it is beginning the process of exploring a transition to a four-day school week, potentially starting with the 2026–2027 academic year.

In a letter sent to families on June 26, Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth emphasized that the proposed change would not take effect during the 2025–2026 school year. Instead, the district is launching a comprehensive review process to evaluate the potential benefits and challenges of such a shift.

“This initiative is driven by our commitment to providing the highest quality education while supporting the well-being of our students and staff,” Roth wrote. “We are looking at this option as a way to attract and retain talented teachers, improve work-life balance for staff, and enhance student engagement.”

The district cited several potential advantages of a four-day school week, including:

Increased staff retention and recruitment

Improved educator work-life balance

Enhanced school-life balance for students

Expanded opportunities for student engagement and enrichment

To ensure that all community voices are heard, the district is initiating a multi-step feedback process that includes:

A public survey for parents, staff, and community members

for parents, staff, and community members Community forums and presentations to facilitate open dialogue

to facilitate open dialogue Ongoing feedback collection throughout the decision-making period

The first step in that process is a parent survey, which is now available online:

👉 Parent Survey Link

Roth stressed that no decision has been made and that the final determination will rest with the Southern Boone Board of Education following community consultation and a formal vote.

Roth says that the school district recognizes that this is a significant shift and they will approach it thoughtfully in a lengthy and transparent process, and are committed to listening closely to all perspectives.

The district plans to provide additional updates in the coming months. Community members are also encouraged to share their thoughts directly by emailing: communications@sbschools.us.

For now, Southern Boone families are encouraged to take the survey and stay engaged as the district weighs this important decision for its future.

