The Southern Boone County R-I School District is beginning the process of filling the vacancy on the Southern Boone Board of Education left by the passing of board member Crystal Branch. The school district is interested in having individuals from the community who are passionate about education and committed to serving the school district’s students, staff and families.

The school district will be following Board Policy BBE-1 School Board Vacancies to fill the opening. The application window for the vacant school board position is open now and will run for two weeks, closing at 3 p.m. on April 3rd, 2024.

Applications can be obtained from the Southern Boone Central Office or downloaded on the school district’s website at www.sbschools.us. Anyone interested in this important role is encouraged to submit their application before the deadline.

A special school board meeting is scheduled for April 4th, 2024 at 1 p.m. in the central office boardroom, during which board members will review the submitted applications. The school board will either select candidates for interviews or make a final selection from the applications received.

The selected applicant will be invited to attend the April 15th, 2024 board meeting to be sworn in alongside the two new board members from the April 2nd election. The appointed board member will serve the remainder of the three-year term, which will end in April 2025.

If you have any questions about the application process or the responsibilities of a school board member, please contact Board Secretary Karen Pfingsten at kpfingsten@sbschools.us or by calling central office at 573-657-2147.