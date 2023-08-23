The Boone County Commission presented a letter of intent on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, to award ARPA funds in the amount of $450,000 to the Southern Boone School District. The funds will be used for the construction of two greenhouses on each of the school campuses to help expand its educational agriculture programs.

“The school district is very appreciative of the funding it will be receiving from the Boone County Commission,” said School Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth. “These funds will directly impact Southern Boone students by giving them an opportunity to learn about the importance of growing their own food while providing them with hands-on experience in a greenhouse.”

The funding will be used to build a greenhouse at the Southern Boone Learning Garden at the primary and elementary schools and a greenhouse at the high school for its agriculture department and award-winning Ashland FFA program.

Due to food insecurity and shortages experienced in recent years, the school district plans to help supplement its food services with vegetables grown by students and incorporate produce grown on-site into meals served at the school cafeterias. The ARPA funds will ensure the school district can provide highly nutritious meals to our students throughout the district, along with enhancing our educational program and improving student achievement. This investment will also benefit the district’s Buddy Pack Program, which provides food for participating students whose families are experiencing food insecurity.

Courtesy of Matt Sharp