In today’s digital world, ensuring your child’s online safety is more important than ever. To provide our families and community members with crucial information and tools for navigating online safety, the Southern Boone School District is partnering with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Division to host an informative parent meeting.

We invite parents, grandparents, guardians, and community members with students in any grade within the school district to join us as Detective Andy Evans, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, shares his expertise on current crimes and trends involving minors using the Internet.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, October 21st, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Southern Boone Middle School Cafeteria, 303 N. Main Street, Ashland, MO 65010

Please note: This event is for individuals 18 years and older.

Topics Covered:

Detective Evans will discuss a range of topics to help parents and caregivers understand the risks their children may encounter online, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its influence on minors

Cyberbullying and its effects

Digital awareness and safe online behavior

Common scams targeting young people

The dangers of sexting and sextortion

School shooting threats and their implications

Missouri laws related to criminal activity on the Internet

About Detective Andy Evans:

Detective Evans has served with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years and is a certified law enforcement officer in the State of Missouri. He has more than 600 hours of specialized training and has been part of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Task Force since 2014. His extensive experience includes hundreds of hours dedicated to investigating and preventing the exploitation of children through the Internet.

This is an excellent opportunity for our district’s families to learn more about keeping our children safe in an increasingly digital world. We encourage everyone to attend this important event and participate in the discussion.

For more information, please contact the Southern Boone Central Office at (573) 657-2147 or send an email to communications@sbschools.us. Let’s work together to ensure our children have a safe and positive online experience.

-Matt Sharp, Public Relations Director, Southern Boone County R-1 School District