The Southern Boone School District will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 7th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Central Office Boardroom. Attendees will learn more about the school district and the positions available. School officials will be on hand to provide more information about the jobs and answer any questions.

If you’re looking for a new job that is closer to home, come join the Southern Boone Family! As our student enrollment continues to grow, we’re looking to add the right people to our team. We’re looking for qualified candidates that want to help serve our students and give back to our community.

The school district has the following non-certified job openings:

Custodians*

Bus drivers

Kitchen staff (Opaa!)

Instructional aides*

Maintenance/grounds*

Substitute teachers (Kelly Services)

Substitute nurses

*These job openings are full-time positions with the school district.

Benefits for full-time positions with the school district include:

Competitive wages and benefits

Full medical and life insurance (options for dental, vision and more)

School retirement

Vacation/PTO

Paid holidays

Learn more about the job openings with Southern Boone School District and RSVP for the job fair at www.sbschools.us/jobfair.