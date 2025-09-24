Boone County Journal staff

The Southern Boone School District will hold a community program on the four-day school week being considered at 6 pm. Oct. 9 in the Southern Boone Middle School cafeteria.

The district will provide a short presentation and overview and then will host a question and answer session with representatives from other districts using a four-day school week. Parents, staff and community members are encouraged to submit questions in advance online.

The four-day school week committee has been meeting since August and has identified reasons to consider the change and the challenges that the change could create.

A final proposal is expected to be presented to the school board for a vote at the December meeting.