By Travis Naughton

The Southern Boone school board held a special meeting last Thursday evening to consider revisions to the district’s safe re-entry plan in order to address increasing numbers of students and faculty testing positive for Covid-19 and/or being subjected to quarantine. Board members floated several ideas to keep more students in-seat, including changing the standard of “close contact” from someone being within a six-foot radius of a person testing positive to three feet. However, that measure was not pursued. The board did agree to follow revised CDC guidelines by shortening the period of quarantine from 14 days to 10 days with no sign of symptoms or 8 days with a negative test result for tests administered on days 5-7.

