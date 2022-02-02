Bond Issue for Major Repairs to Stadium The Southern Boone School Board of Education voted unanimously during a special meeting on Friday, January 21, 2022, to place a no-tax-increase general obligation bond issue on the April 5, 2022, ballot, to be used for making major repairs and improvements to the district’s outdoor facilities at the high school. The Southern Boone School District is asking the public to vote on the $3 million no-tax-increase bond issue that would provide funds to resurface the track, install new artificial turf and replace the scoreboard and sound system at the high school outdoor stadium. Passage of the bond issue will not increase the district’s property tax levy. The district has responsibly refinanced and repaid bonds from past building projects. Both of these factors open up capacity to issue new bonds, while keeping the debt service levy the same. No tax increase will be required. Taxes will not go down if the measure fails, because the school district will continue to pay off debt related to construction of previous bond issues projects at the other schools. The bond issue language reads, “Shall the Southern Boone County R-I School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $3,000,000 for the purpose of constructing, improving, renovating, repairing, furnishing and equipping school facilities, including resurfacing the track, installing new artificial turf, and replacing the score board and sound system at the High School outdoor athletic complex and improving other District outdoor athletic facilities? If this question is approved, the District’s debt service tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $1.8049 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.” Thanks to the support of the community with passage of previous bond issues over the years, the school district has been able to address the needs created by rapid enrollment growth at the primary and elementary schools. Construction continues on the new addition and remodeling project at the middle school. That project was made possible by voters approving a $7.7 million no-tax-increase bond issue in the April 2021 election. The district is now wanting to start the process of addressing the issues and improvements on the high school campus. “The Southern Boone School Board of Education cares about district patrons and concerns with tax increases,” said Christopher Felmlee, Southern Boone School Superintendent. “The school district has been fiscally responsible in the repayment of previous bonds, and now we are able to focus on the repairs and improvements at the stadium, without increasing taxes in our community.” “Limitations with state funding warrant the need for us to use bond equity to make needed improvements, repairs and upgrades to the school’s track and field,” said Felmlee. “A successful bond issue will give the Southern Boone community a new source of pride.” Athletic Director Dale Long says the track is over 20 years old and is in desperate need of attention. “Due to the condition of the track, the high school and middle school are not able to host track meets, conferences or districts,” said Long. “The track holds water because of significant drainage issues around the field, which is causing the track to deteriorate and the underlayment to give way.” “The time has come to address these major issues with our track and field,” said Trent Tracy, head football coach. “The football and soccer field looks great at the beginning of August, but a combination of wet weather and usage creates some serious safety concerns with the field in September and October.” The issues with the field have caused problems for the soccer team. “We have had to cancel or move numerous home games because our field cannot handle the water,” said Wade Vandelicht, boys and girls head soccer coach. “In the past, the field’s poor quality has prevented us from hosting tournaments or even district and state playoff games.” The improvements to the field will benefit more than just the athletic programs. “The much needed upgrades will give the high school marching band a high-quality surface to practice on before school, and during class that is close to the classroom,” said Andrew Marjamaa, band director. “Last year, we had to cancel the field portion of our marching band festival, due to poor field conditions related to the water drainage problems.”