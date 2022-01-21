January 20th, 2022

News Release

Southern Boone School Board of Education Planning Future Leadership Changes

The Southern Boone School District Board of Education has made the decision to begin a transition with the school district’s leadership. Superintendent Chris Felmlee intends to finish the remainder of his contract through the end of the 2022-2023 school year and then will be exploring new opportunities.

Mr. Felmlee stated, “It has been my pleasure to serve the students, families and staff of the Southern Boone School District. I began my time here in 2013 with the goal of always doing what I felt was in the best interest of the students. I am proud of the work our teachers and staff have accomplished during my time, and I wish the very best for the district in the years to come. I am very excited about the school district’s future, as this community continues to grow.”

During Mr. Felmlee’s nine years as superintendent, the district has seen tremendous growth in enrollment, from around 1,400 students in 2013, to over 1,900 students for the 2021-2022 school year. Such tremendous growth in enrollment, called for expansion of school facilities. The district has added 107,500 square feet of new instructional space in the district’s four schools over the last 9 years. There have been new additions at the primary and elementary schools, construction continues on the addition and remodeling project at the middle school, and looking ahead, the focus will shift to improvements at the high school. A no-tax-increase bond issue is anticipated for the April 2022 election, which will be used for repairs and improvements to the high school outdoor stadium.

Beyond enrollment growth and facility improvements, the district implemented new curriculum in multiple content areas that focuses on instructing specifically to the needs of the students. In 2018, the school began a partnership with Ranken Technical College, to bring a technical college to the Ashland community and central Missouri region. The district was awarded an Economic Development Administration grant in the amount of $4.5 million in federal funding and a $1.5 million matching grant from the state for the construction of a Ranken Technical College campus.

Board President, Steve Condron, stated, “Mr. Felmlee has served the Southern Boone School District admirably. Leading a school district is very often a challenging job, but those who choose to take on the leadership role, do so knowing they are working to make a positive impact on the young people of the community.”

The Southern Boone School Board of Education will start the process of hiring a new superintendent during the 2022-2023 school year.