Ms. Billie Moreau recently celebrated her 95th birthday with a meal at The Burg with her good friends Marge & Charlie Selbach. “Grandma Billie” is an inspiration to the Southern Boone community, donating her time at the Ashland Baptist Church foodbank distribution on Tuesdays, helping in the church kitchen, and visiting the YMCA at least three times per week.

Happy birthday, Ms. Moreau! We hope you had a fabulous time!