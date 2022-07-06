By: Ernie Wren

With gas prices in Missouri averaging $4.50 to $4.90 a gallon, many Southern Boone residents have decided to save gas and spend their money at local recreational opportunities instead. Luckily, there are plenty of destinations within a 15-mile radius of Ashland. Here are some suggestions for you.

Eagle Flight Driving Range is a great first stop in Ashland, and affordable for the family. Located at 6157 E. Forsee Rd. (just across highway 63), Eagle Flight provides the perfect opportunity for golf pros, amateurs, and kids to tee off on a bucket of balls and not have to chase them! This is a fun time of stretching, swinging, and socializing while testing your golf skills.

Next would be a cool, refreshing dip in the Ashland Optimist Community Swim Pool located at 410 North Main Street in Ashland, across from the middle and high schools. The pool is open seven days a week, Noon to 7pm (unless posted otherwise for inclement weather and holidays) through mid-August. From August 8th through Labor Day, it is open on Saturdays and Sundays only. For a $4 admission fee ($2 after 5pm), this is a very affordable way for a family to spend the day. Children under 12 years of age are not to be dropped off without adult supervision. People affiliated with Rainbow House and Veterans receive a discounted admission fee of $2 for up to six family members. Group and private swim lessons are available, information can be found at the front counter or at www.ashlandoptimist.org .

