By: Jennifer Zagorac

The Southern Boone Community Pool was built in 1986. It is owned and operated by the Ashland Optimist Club. Every year a few volunteers dedicate many hours to spruce up the pool. The Pool has an agreement with the City of Ashland to provide up to $6,000 annually in financial aid towards pool capital improvements and the operating budget.

This summer the pool will be staffed by seasoned managers Wrenn, Landon and Hunter. We will have an additional 12 lifeguards 10 of which are new. We are excited to have some new faces on our team! They are working hard in obtaining certification by Open House held on May 24th from 6-8:00 pm, join us for a free swim! The first full day of the season is May 25th opening at noon.

For the first time in over six years, the Pool has increased prices in order to keep up with costs of doing business, from chemicals to staff wages. The pool season will be here before we know it.

Visit www.ashlandoptimist.org/southernboonepool to purchase season passes, book a pool party, sign up for public or private swim lessons and water baby lessons. Please read the pool policies and changes in dates and hours of operation.

Hope to see you there!