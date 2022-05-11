The Southern Boone School District today announced that Trent Tracy has been named as the district’s new Activities Director. Tracy succeeds Dale Long, who has served in the position since July 2019. Tracy will begin the transition immediately and will take over as Activities Director on July 1st, 2022.

“There were some very qualified candidates that applied for the position, but we believe Trent’s experience in education and athletics, passion for Southern Boone and his relationships with current staff and students made him the perfect choice for the job,” said Christopher Felmlee, Superintendent of Schools. “Not only does Trent have the history of building successful programs, but he understands how important activities and athletics are in the lives of our students and how valuable they are at our schools.”

Tracy has been the varsity head football coach and teacher at Southern Boone High School for the past 8 years. He has also been varsity head wrestling coach for 3 years and head middle school wrestling coach for 2 years at Southern Boone. Previously, he served as an assistant football, wrestling and baseball coach at Moberly, Francis Howell Central and Duchesne.

