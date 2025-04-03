The Southern Boone County R-I School District has named Shelly Sconce the new principal of Southern Boone High School. Sconce, currently the school’s assistant principal, will step into her new role on July 1, 2025.

Sconce has served as assistant principal at Southern Boone High School for the past two years. Before that, she spent 17 years as a high school math teacher in the South Callaway School District.

“I am excited to be the next high school principal because I want to help lead a team of educators in fulfilling our mission to provide excellence in learning for all,” said Sconce. “I take great pride in what we’ve accomplished over the past two years, and I look forward to being part of the school’s continued success.”

“Mrs. Sconce has demonstrated a strong commitment to our students, staff and community,” said Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth. “She brings a collaborative approach, a passion for education and a deep understanding of what makes Southern Boone special. We are excited to see her lead Southern Boone High School into its next chapter.”

Sconce holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Columbia College, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Missouri, and an educational specialist degree in educational policy, leadership and administration from the University of Missouri.

She and her husband of 31 years, Wes, are high school sweethearts. They have seven children, including two who are married, and one grandson.

Sconce will succeed Dale Van Deven, who is retiring after 34 years in education, including 17 years as principal of Southern Boone High School.

“We are incredibly grateful for Mr. Van Deven’s leadership and dedication to our students, families and staff,” Roth said. “His legacy will leave a lasting impact on our school community, and we wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

The Southern Boone Board of Education approved Sconce as the new high school principal during a special meeting on April 3, 2025.

Southern Boone Schools media release April 3, 2025