First responder, building administrators, and parents quickly assisted in assuring the further safety of the student, and Southern Boone School District reports that the student sustained minor injuries.

Ashland Police Chief Young says that no charges will be filed against the driver. Preliminary reporting suggests that a miscommunication between two drivers is the main cause of the crash, and that the driver who caused the collision did not do anything reckless or criminal.

The school district urges the public to use extra caution when driving in school zones.