Southern Boone Kindergarten Registration and Preschool Application Information

The Southern Boone School District is announcing kindergarten registration is now open and preschool applications are being accepted for the 2023-2024 school year.

Kindergarten Registration Information

Kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year will take place January 4th-February 10th. Parents/guardians may register their student(s) at the primary school at 803 S Henry Clay Blvd. in Ashland, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The student does not need to be present to register. Kindergarten screening information will be sent out after the registration time period ends.

In order to be eligible for kindergarten, students must be five (5) years old prior to August 1st, 2023.

The following information will need to be documented:

Proof of residency (i.e. rental/lease agreement, utility bill, etc.). Cell phone bills and medical bills will not be accepted.

Current immunization records meeting Missouri Department. of Health guidelines

Certified copy of Birth Certificate (We will make a copy and return your original)

If you have any questions about kindergarten registration, please contact the primary school office at 573-657-2148.

Preschool Application

Information

Students that will be four (4) years old prior to August 1, 2023, may apply to the preschool program. Students who are age-eligible for kindergarten are not eligible for pre-K.

Applications may be obtained at the Primary School office, Central office, or online on the school district’s website at www.sbschools.us. Applications will be accepted beginning on January 4, 2023. Applications for preschool must be returned no later than February 24, 2023.

There are a limited number of students selected for this program. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, emailed, or faxed to Central Office.