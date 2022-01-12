The Southern Boone School District’s Kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year will take place January 7th-February 25th. You may register your student(s) at the Primary School at 803 S Henry Clay Blvd in Ashland, Monday-Friday from 8:30AM-3:45PM. The student does not need to be present to register. Kindergarten screening information will be sent out after the registration time period ends. In order to be eligible for kindergarten, students must be five (5) years old prior to August 1st, 2022 and the following information will need to be documented: Proof of residency (i.e. rental/lease agreement, utility bill, etc.). Cell phone bills will not be accepted. Current immunization record meeting Missouri Department of Health guidelines. Certified copy of birth certificate (We will make a copy and return the original one back to you)\ If you have any questions about Kindergarten registration, contact the Primary School at 573-657-2148. Preschool Program Application/Selection Process For 2022-2023 School Year The Southern Boone County R-I Preschool’s application and selection process is currently underway. This is a program for 4 year olds. All potential applicants must be four by July 31st of the upcoming school year. Children who are eligible for Kindergarten are not eligible for this program. Program Goal: The Southern Boone County R-I Preschool strives to create a learning environment that empowers preschool children to be confident, successful and lifelong learners. We serve children with a variety of educational needs who benefit from a school experience before they enter Kindergarten. Children will be selected based on information gathered from the following: Parent Questionnaire Parents as Teachers Screening (if applicable) Input from other relevant sources (daycare providers, special service providers, etc.) This is a half-day program for 4 year-olds that meets 5 days a week. All potential applicants must be 4 by July 31st of the upcoming school year. Children who are eligible for Kindergarten are not eligible for this program. We have both a morning and afternoon session with a maximum of 25 students per session, divided between two classrooms . We offer a developmentally appropriate, standard-based curriculum that uses a thematic approach. Our goal is to help each child grow physically, emotionally, socially, and intellectually. Transportation is not provided. Doors open at 8:00AM/12:30PM. (No early arrivals) Pick up times: 11:00AM/3:30PM. (No late pick-ups) An adult must escort their child to and from the classroom upon arrival/pick up. Application Process Timeline Step 1: January 7th: Application process opens Step 2: By February 25th: Applications due to Central Office and selection process begins Step 3: Mid-March: Receive Acceptance Letter or Waiting List Letter Step 4: Mid-April: Email communication of AM/PM Placements ***This will only be for families that received an acceptance letter.*** Application Process: Parents must submit the application (please right click and open in a new tab) by February 25, 2022 . The application contains information and questions about the child’s general background. Applications are reviewed by preschool teachers, director and building principal to identify children who meet the preschool program goal. Students are randomly selected to create a balanced classroom. Enrollment is limited and some students may be placed on a waiting list. If a child is not selected for initial placement in the program, parents will be contacted as positions become available. All applicants will be notified regarding acceptance into the program around Mid-March.