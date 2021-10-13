Front row, L to R: Jimmy Pauley, Bill Vaughn, Pam Higgens Vaughn, David Morton, Jim Smith, Jan Short Miller, Donna Wren, Ruth Tichenor (Faculty), Betty Mudd (Faculty), Edwin Nichols, Lois Edwards Belle, Russell Martin, Kay Snyder School Accountant, wife of Don), Alan Mudd (Husband of Betty), Bart Tichenor (Husband of Betty), Leon Martin.

2nd Row L to R: Debbie Richardson Crump, Peggy Hoefelman Gilpin, Karen Old Smith, Sue Crane, Regina Sapp Pauley, Carolyn Garrett Wilhite, Deanna Nichols Herron, Linda Martin Nahler, Nancy Hagens Rupard, Marilyn Baysinger Benedict, Lois Harmon Sapp, Rhonda Bennett Nichols, Patty Rouse Brink, Paul Sanderson, Don Snyder (HS Principal), Steve Brink.

3rd Row( Back) L to R: Terry Zumwalt, David Perkins, Paul Begemann, Roger Morris, Wanda Morris Hauser, Farron Klemme, Pat Singer (Wife of Tom Singer, Classmate).

Not pictured but in attendance: Dale Acton, Cheryl Campbell Rice.

Saturday, October 2, 2021. Hartsburg American Legion Hall. Picture in front of the Hartsburg Globe Hotel.