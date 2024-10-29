CONGRATULATIONS to the 2024 Boone County Journal Halloween House Contest winners! THESE HOUSES ARE TO DIE FOR!

We appreciate their hard work and dedication to our community culture! These pictures don’t do them justice, so check them out for yourselves!

Our judges had a rough time choosing the top three houses this year’s homes were BOO-tiful, so thank you to all who entered the contest. Visit all the homes on the list:

Check out our Ashland Optimist Club “Spooktacular” photos next week and stay tuned for the Christmas House decorating contest.