The Southern Boone School District is pleased to announce the upcoming Southern Boone Golden Eagles Club Spring Program and Eagle Foundation Awards Ceremony. This event will take place on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Middle School Cafeteria.

The evening will begin with a musical performance by the Middle School Choir, highlighting the district’s dedication to arts education and showcasing student talent. Following the performance, guests will enjoy a dinner featuring pulled pork, cheesy hashbrowns, green beans, salad, and dessert. School Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth will then provide a comprehensive update on various district initiatives, including the latest on the high school construction project.

The centerpiece of the evening will be the Southern Boone Eagle Foundation Awards Ceremony, honoring exemplary individuals who have made significant contributions to the school district and community. Awards include the Distinguished Alumni Award, recognizing graduates who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and leadership qualities, serving as inspirations to current students.

The Distinguished Educator Award will acknowledge educators, past or present, who have made lasting impacts on student learning and the district’s educational mission through their passion and dedication. The Eagle Elite Award will celebrate current staff members who exceed expectations in fostering an enriching educational experience for students and colleagues alike. Additionally, the Friend of Education Award will recognize individuals, businesses, organizations, or groups whose leadership and support have positively shaped the educational environment within the Southern Boone School District.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of our alumni, educators and staff who embody the spirit of excellence and commitment within our district and community,” said School Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth. “Their dedication is truly inspiring and reinforces our shared commitment to educational excellence. The Golden Eagles Club provides a great platform not only to honor these achievements but also to showcase the incredible initiatives happening in our school district.”

The Southern Boone Golden Eagles Club is an initiative designed for individuals ages 50 and older, along with local business leaders in the community. It was established to foster a sense of community and support, providing members the opportunity to stay informed, engaged and involved in the programs and achievements throughout the school district. The club seeks to deepen our connections and relationships within our community and celebrate the successes that help our students, teachers and programs thrive.

For more information about the event or to RSVP, please visit sbschools.us/golden or contact the Southern Boone Central Office at 573-657-2147. Please note that the deadline to RSVP is Monday, April 21st, 2025.

Join us as we honor excellence and celebrate our community’s commitment to education.