Courtesy of the Southern Boone School District

The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District visited the elementary and primary schools on Oct. 7. The firefighters shared fire safety lessons with students in kindergarten through fourth grade as part of fire prevention week.

The students learned:

How to stop, drop and roll;

The importance of checking smoke alarms;

How to create a family escape plan.

We appreciate our local firefighters for helping keep our students safe.