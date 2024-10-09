Third Grade Positive Behavior Awards
Kindness Award
Dawsyn Carmichael, Haylee Bounds, Parker Bartz, Justin Knight
“Star Students”
Penelope Pruitte, Harper Duckett, Jade Boudinot, Grey Schmit, Bentley Brown, Blakely Essen, Mackenzie Schaffer, Avagail Kochert
“Rising to Excellence”
Zeno Wells, Skyler Maresh, Davis Black, Joseph Billet, Parazatta (Zetta) Prevette, Logan Barringer, Dariana Fernandez, Weston Gamblian
Fourth Grade Positive Behavior Awards
Kindness Award
Vivian Caldwell, Brady Decker, Khloe Clark, Allison Martin, Logan Wilmoth, Lucy Chan, Kenleigh Leatherman
“Star Students”
Hadlee Metzner, Annaleigh Lohmann, Katelynn Hodge, Owen Heckmaster, Maxwell Klutho, Kamdyn Ritter
“Rising to Excellence”
Kinsley Steel, Jack Jones, Liam Quinlan, Max Goldman, McKinzy Anderson, Skylynn Rotte, Caleb Sumners
