Third Grade Positive Behavior Awards
Kindness Award
Treyton Wren, Ava Medley, Madison Champion, Deacon Stone, Josie Long, Alyssa Gazaway, Brynlee East, Zetta Prevette, Ellie Camargo, & Halie Nicholson.
“Star Students”
The Star Student Award goes to students who show good character.
Evan Batye, Belle Guerrant, Harper Turner, Collins Thomas, Madison Cavanaugh, Leah Murray, Logan Eldredge, Charlie Long, & Lana Clingman.
“Rising to Excellence”
The Rising to Excellence Award goes to students that have shown
excellence or improvement in academics, attitude, and/or behavior.
Liam Strutz, Elleanor Bridges, Morgan Brown, Parker Bartz, Jude Kidwell, Boone Nichols, Amelia Bergthold, & Bennett Schellman.
Fourth Grade Positive Behavior Awards
Kindness Award
Emmy Marlet, Kammie Ritter, Fallon Bennett-Howard, Mrs. Rogers, Ryder Dean, Remi DePriest, Grace Strong, Kinsley Steel, & Kaitlyn Barbarick.
“Star Students”
Abigail Berendzen, Harper Schiermeier, Madison Schatzer, Georgia Hough, Cohen Norem, Brystol Mabery, & Ethan Prince.
“Rising to Excellence”
Michael Saucier, Layton Novinger, Lily McKay, Brooks Pickerell, Haven Rouse, Emmalyn Georgetti, & Everly Paver.
