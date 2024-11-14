Third Grade Positive Behavior Awards
Kindness Award
Lillith Riley, Morgan Brown, Genevieve Smith, Brynleigh Smith, Charley Emel, Phoenix Pruitte, Vivien Sappington, Sky Maresh, Aubree Howell, Henry Hammann
“Star Students”
The Star Student Award goes to students who show good character.
Charlotte Francis, Ellie Doyle, Raylen Reeder, Charlie Harrison, Maggie Ballew, Brynlee East, Blakley Dooley, Henry Hammann, Fenton Johnston, Audrey Bernhardt
“Rising to Excellence”
The Rising to Excellence Award goes to students that have shown
excellence or improvement in academics, attitude, and/or behavior.
Alec Pasley, Grant Lueckenhoff, Timber Collins, Weston Randell, Oliver Farris, Coder Sandford, Lillith Riley, Gus Fuemmeler
Fourth Grade Positive Behavior Awards
Kindness Award
Quinncy Scott, Michael Saucier, Mrs. Catron, Brecklyn Condron, Skylar Hanks, Grace Strong, Corbin Schooler, Bo Nichols, Waylon Creel, Willow Buxton, Liam Robertson
“Star Students”
The Star Student Award goes to students who show good character.
Corbin Schooler, Oryn Robinett, Cora Wilkerson, Griffin Hoehne, Lucy Chan, Sophia Shanks, William Sapp
“Rising to Excellence”
The Rising to Excellence Award goes to students that have shown
excellence or improvement in academics, attitude, and/or behavior.
Drew Grethen, Brecklyn Condron, Khloé Clark, Kaitlyn Barbarick, Justin Basinger
Primary School “Super Eagles” Award
Elsie Gardner, Addison Deare, Henry Orf, Reid Stewart, Kipton Propst, Kaulic Williams, Haylee Lewis, Anna Miller
Facebook Comments