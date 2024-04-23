By: Tara Blue

Southern Boone swore in several new and existing elected officials this past week after the certification of the April 2nd elections.

On Monday, April 15th, the Southern Boone County R-1 School District swore in Jeremy Galloway, April Georgetti, and Heather Brown. Galloway and Georgetti were elected by voters on April 2nd and their terms run from 2024-27, and Heather Brown was selected by the board to fill Crystal Branch’s vacant seat which expires in 2025.

On Tuesday, April 16th, the City of Ashland swore in an alderman for each ward and re-elected Mayor Dorise Slinker. Rick Lewis was re-elected in the Ward III, Brenda Ravenscraft replaced Loren Plank in Ward I, and Kristen Colbert replaced Melissa Old in Ward II.

The Village of Hartsburg Board of Trustees will swear in Tim Hentz and Bruce Begemann during their next meeting at 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 1st.