On Saturday, April 5th, we were honored to dedicate the Crystal Branch Track during the inaugural Crystal Branch Invitational Track Meet – a tribute to a beloved teacher, coach, and school board member who gave so much to Southern Boone. Crystal’s legacy of leadership, kindness, and Eagle Pride will continue to inspire every student who steps onto this track.

A very special thank you to River Region Credit Union for their generous $25,000 donation to help sponsor this meaningful event. Your support helped make today possible, and we are truly grateful. Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating Crystal’s incredible impact on our school and community. (Courtesy Southern Boone School District)