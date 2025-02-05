By: Tara Blue

This year, the Southern Boone High School Student Council continued their courtwarming tradition of hosting a grade-level charity competition. The student body raised funds for freshman Amyah Hill and senior Brooklyn Smith, two of their classmates who are currently battling cancer. Courtwarming assembly took place after the basketball games on Friday, Jan. 31st, and featured the basketball teams, wrestling team, quiz bowl, cheerleaders, winter guard, and the cast from the musical, with performances from the band, modern band, and chamber choir.

This year’s royalty court also included freshmen Liyah Prince & Nolan Ash, sophomores Brooklynn Batson & Kaden Massie, juniors Lainie Scheer & Jackson Stubbs, and seniors Allie Scheer, Truman Naughton, Adisen Wren, Logan Easley, Ava Hunt, and Travers Hunolt. They were joined by returning 2024 king and queen Tye Talley and Jessica John.